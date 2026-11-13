White House says Trump to hold trilateral meeting with Xi and Putin during China visit

WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping will hold a rare three-way meeting next week on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific summit in Shenzhen, China, the White House says.

“The president has made it clear that, among other topics, he will discuss the reduction of nuclear weapons in the world. This proliferation, President Trump believes, is very dangerous,” White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales tells reporters of the talks, set for Thursday.