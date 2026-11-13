Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, November 13, 2026

Nearly 7,000 US flights have been delayed or cancelled due to nationwide plane grounding

13 November 2026, 11:44 pm
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Nearly 7,000 flights in the US have been delayed or cancelled due to the nationwide grounding of flights ordered by the FAA, according to the FlightAware aviation tracker.

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