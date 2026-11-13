Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, November 13, 2026
Nearly 7,000 US flights have been delayed or cancelled due to nationwide plane grounding
Nearly 7,000 flights in the US have been delayed or cancelled due to the nationwide grounding of flights ordered by the FAA, according to the FlightAware aviation tracker.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Homeland security chief says no current signs that ‘a nefarious attack’ grounded flight across US
- Aviation expert suggests US flight groundings caused by technical error, says she’s not heard any suggestion of terrorism
- Trump aide says US flight halt due to ‘comms issue impacting air traffic control centers’
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