Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, November 13, 2026

FAA halts all flights from US airports due to unspecified ‘extraordinary circumstances’

By Jacob Magid 13 November 2026, 11:20 pm
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Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

The US Federal Aviation Administration has ordered a nationwide ground stop on all departing flights “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”

“All departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice,” the alert says without offering additional information.

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