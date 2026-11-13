Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, November 13, 2026
FAA halts all flights from US airports due to unspecified ‘extraordinary circumstances’
Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief
The US Federal Aviation Administration has ordered a nationwide ground stop on all departing flights “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”
“All departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice,” the alert says without offering additional information.
Here is @FAANews statement from its website pic.twitter.com/QeMOyNDzk1
— David Shepardson (@davidshepardson) November 13, 2026
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Homeland security chief says no current signs that ‘a nefarious attack’ grounded flight across US
- Nearly 7,000 US flights have been delayed or cancelled due to nationwide plane grounding
- Aviation expert suggests US flight groundings caused by technical error, says she’s not heard any suggestion of terrorism
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