Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, November 13, 2026
Iran’s IRGC says two tankers hit sea mines in Hormuz
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Navy says that two oil tankers had exploded and caught fire after striking sea mines while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz without coordination with Iranian authorities, state TV says, without giving further details.
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