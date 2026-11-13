Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, November 13, 2026

US says it responded to ‘suspected unauthorized drone activity’ over UK air base

By Jacob Magid Today, 10:46 pm
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Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

The US Air Force “responded to suspected unauthorized drone activity” over a British air base hosting American troops.

“No personnel, aircraft or infrastructure were affected” in the incident at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, England, a US Air Force spokesperson says in a statement.

“We continue to work closely with our host nation counterparts to ensure the safety and security of our US service members, US and host nation civilians, contractors, and all of our families. Protecting our shared community is a joint responsibility, and we encourage everyone to support this effort by reporting any unusual or suspicious activity to local authorities,” the statement adds.

The incident comes amid heightened security concerns at military bases in Britain following reports of an Iranian threat against American forces in the country.

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