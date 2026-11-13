Jewish philanthropy receives complaints over university course on Palestinian ‘resistance’

George Mason University, in Virginia, is offering a course in the spring semester that examines Israel’s “genocide” of Palestinians and “Palestinians’ resistance,” according to course materials reviewed by The Washington Free Beacon.

The course, “The History of Palestine,” will be taught by Haitham Arafat, an anti-Zionist activist and participant in the Global Sumud Flotilla, a protest convoy that attempted to breach Israel’s blockade and reach Gaza.

The course will be offered through the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, an adult learning program founded in 2001 by Bernard Osher, a Jewish, pro-Israel philanthropist, the report says.

Osher participates in Jewish and pro-Israel philanthropies.

The board of Osher at the university is scheduled to discuss the course today after receiving complaints, according to the report.