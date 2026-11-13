Report: Zamir alone as Netanyahu and his appointees all back immediate resumption of Iran war

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir remains alone, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top security officials whom the premier appointed are pushing for an immediate resumption of the Iran war, Channel 12 says.

Zamir views the threats posed by Iran to be genuine, but not urgent enough to warrant an immediate strike, which could be exploited by Netanyahu for political purposes, as a government has not yet been formed.

Zamir is holding his own against Mossad chief Roman Gofman, Shin Bet chief David Zini, National Security Council chairman Shmuel Ben Ezra and Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter, Channel 12 says.

Each of the latter group was hand-picked by Netanyahu, who opponents have accused of making appointments based on demonstrated loyalty to the premier and his family, as opposed to just national security-related criteria.