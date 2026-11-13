NY woman accused of antisemitic stabbings is indicted for hate crimes

A New York woman accused of two antisemitic stabbings last month is indicted for hate crimes.

Anna Mochalova allegedly stabbed two Jewish men in Manhattan in separate incidents on the same day.

Investigators believe she stabbed the men with a needle.

A federal grand jury charges Mochalova with two federal hate crime acts, one for each of the alleged victims, court filings show.

The charges are for willfully causing bodily injury to someone because of their race, color, religion or origin, and have a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison.

Mochalova is scheduled for an arraignment on Tuesday.