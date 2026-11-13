Report: Eisenkot spoke to Miriam Peretz after she said her son wouldn’t join gov’t backed by Arab parties

Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot held a phone call with Miriam Peretz hours after she claimed that her son and Yashar MK Elyasaf Peretz would resign if Eisenkot formed a coalition backed by the Arab parties, Channel 12 reports.

The network says that Eisenkot is not concerned about what the younger Peretz might do, recalling that he has recently called himself a “soldier” for the Yashar chair.

Channel 12 says that in the worst-case scenario, Eisenkot’s circle believes that Peretz would resign and give his spot to the next representative on the Yashar list, rather than bolt to the Netanyahu coalition.