Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, November 13, 2026

Report: Eisenkot spoke to Miriam Peretz after she said her son wouldn’t join gov’t backed by Arab parties

Today, 9:13 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot held a phone call with Miriam Peretz hours after she claimed that her son and Yashar MK Elyasaf Peretz would resign if Eisenkot formed a coalition backed by the Arab parties, Channel 12 reports.

The network says that Eisenkot is not concerned about what the younger Peretz might do, recalling that he has recently called himself a “soldier” for the Yashar chair.

Channel 12 says that in the worst-case scenario, Eisenkot’s circle believes that Peretz would resign and give his spot to the next representative on the Yashar list, rather than bolt to the Netanyahu coalition.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.