In new memoir, Biden says Netanyahu made repeated empty promises to reduce civilian harm in Gaza

Former US president Joe Biden writes of his frustration with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeatedly breaking promises to take steps to mitigate civilian harm during the Gaza war.
“I had been calling on Israel to take precautions to reduce civilian suffering since the beginning of the conflict,” Biden writes in an advance copy of ‘Promise me, America,’ which was obtained by CNN.
“I had expressed these concerns privately in many conversations with Bibi, who acknowledged the damage that these rising casualties were doing to Israel’s image, and to US support for the war.”
“But a familiar pattern established itself: He would promise to do more, and then another aggressive action would follow, killing more civilians.”
“When we called them on it, the Israelis always had an explanation or excuse, but the result was the same. Bibi had no qualms about making promises he had no power — or intention — to keep,” Biden writes.
“While I understood that he was working under severe pressures, I was frustrated by his failure to think like a statesman and safeguard Israel’s long-term interests, not just his own short-term political needs,” he adds.
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