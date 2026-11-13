Homeland security chief says no current signs that ‘a nefarious attack’ grounded flight across US

US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin says there is no indication of a threat to the country after a ground stop was issued at airports nationwide.

“There was no prior indication. There was no indication as of yet that this was a nefarious attack against us. It’s just a telecommunications outage as of now,” he says, adding officials are “not ruling out anything at this point.”

“The last time, I believe, that we had a national ground stoppage was 9/11,” Mullin continues. “We’re getting a ton of calls, saying, ‘Is this a terrorist attack?’ …Everybody’s safe. There is no reason to be concerned about your loved ones if they’re flying.”

He notes that “there’s many cyberattacks,” but “that’s not known” to be the case here, stressing the investigation is under way.