Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 15, 2026
5 killed in Houthi missile attack on checkpoint near Yemen’s Aden
Five people were killed and eight others wounded in a missile attack by Yemen’s Houthis near Aden, the government’s interim capital, four sources say.
Three military sources and a government source, all requesting anonymity, confirm the toll in the attack on a checkpoint in Khor Omeira, Lahj province.
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