Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 15, 2026

5 killed in Houthi missile attack on checkpoint near Yemen’s Aden

By AFP Today, 3:04 pm
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Five people were killed and eight others wounded in a missile attack by Yemen’s Houthis near Aden, the government’s interim capital, four sources say.

Three military sources and a government source, all requesting anonymity, confirm the toll in the attack on a checkpoint in Khor Omeira, Lahj province.

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