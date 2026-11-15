Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 15, 2026

Launching probe amid Nvidia fallout, Megaspeed says Alice Huang left company in August 2025

By Reuters Today, 12:11 pm
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In this image taken from video provided by TVBS, Alice Huang attends a dinner hosted by Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s CEO, at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan, May 22, 2025. (TVBS via AP)
In this image taken from video provided by TVBS, Alice Huang attends a dinner hosted by Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s CEO, at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan, May 22, 2025. (TVBS via AP)

Megaspeed says that Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, whose ties to former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang raised US national security concerns, had officially left Megaspeed on August 30, 2025, and had no current role at the Singapore-based company.

“Megaspeed does not comment on Ms. Huang’s personal and private matters,” the company adds in a statement.

“Megaspeed is aware of recent media reports containing assertions about our business, supply chain and global operations that are not supported by verifiable evidence.”

The company says it conducted “legitimate and lawful business” and had retained external legal counsel to conduct a thorough internal investigation.

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