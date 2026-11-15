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Yashar, Likud announce makeup of negotiating teams for talks today

Today, 11:47 am
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Newly elected Likud MK Elisha Medan at his tent outside the Knesset in Jerusalem, where he is calling for the formation of a national unity government, November 14, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
Newly elected Likud MK Elisha Medan at his tent outside the Knesset in Jerusalem, where he is calling for the formation of a national unity government, November 14, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

MK Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party says it will be represented by Yoav Horowitz and MK Chili Tropper in talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party today.

According to reports, Likud will be sending faction chair MK Ofir Katz and Michael Rabello.

Negotiating teams from the two parties are expected to meet to discuss a potential unity government.

Horowitz is Netanyahu’s former chief of staff, and is now an ally of Eisenkot. Rabello is Netanyahu’s former personal lawyer.

Yashar also says that it has asked Likud to include freshman MK Elisha Madan in the meeting. Madan set up a protest tent in Jerusalem last night in a call for a unity government led by Netanyahu, with Eisenkot’s party within the coalition.

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