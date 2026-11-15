Democrats to chair new Knesset panel tasked with repealing judicial overhaul legislation

Yair Golan’s Democrats party announces that it has reached an agreement with Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party under which a representative of the left-wing party will chair a special Knesset committee tasked with repealing key elements of the previous government’s judicial overhaul.

The committee, which is to be established this week, will prioritize repealing judicial overhaul laws passed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government last year that increased political influence over the Judicial Selection Committee, which appoints judges, and weakened the authority of the attorney general, including by allowing the government to ignore the attorney general’s legal opinions.

“This is the beginning of the process of repairing the damage,” says Democrats leader Yair Golan. “We will repeal the judicial overhaul and strengthen democracy to ensure that what happened here over the past four years can never happen again.”

Legislation is set to advance as early as this week.

According to the party, the bills will be exempt from the usual 45-day waiting period before private members’ legislation can be brought to the Knesset for a preliminary reading, allowing lawmakers to advance them quickly amid the possibility of another election if coalition negotiations fail.

The bills must still pass a preliminary reading in the plenum, followed by three additional readings, with committee deliberations in between, before becoming law.