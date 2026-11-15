Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 15, 2026
Jordan sentences 3 to death over deadly church attack last month
A Jordanian court sentences three men to death by hanging for carrying out last month’s deadly gun attack on a church in the kingdom’s south.
In a statement, the Jordanian military says the “State Security Court issued its ruling sentencing to death the three criminals who carried out the terrorist attack” that killed nine people and injured 25 others.
More from today’s Liveblog:
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here