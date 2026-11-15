Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 15, 2026

Jordan sentences 3 to death over deadly church attack last month

By AFP Today, 10:10 am
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Relatives mourn as they hold a framed portrait of a victim killed in an attack on a Greek Orthodox church during a funeral ceremony in Karak, Jordan, October 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh)
Relatives mourn as they hold a framed portrait of a victim killed in an attack on a Greek Orthodox church during a funeral ceremony in Karak, Jordan, October 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh)

A Jordanian court sentences three men to death by hanging for carrying out last month’s deadly gun attack on a church in the kingdom’s south.

In a statement, the Jordanian military says the “State Security Court issued its ruling sentencing to death the three criminals who carried out the terrorist attack” that killed nine people and injured 25 others.

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