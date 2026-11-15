12 killed in western Iran bus accident, state media says

Twelve people were killed and 16 injured when a bus overturned in western Iran, state media says.

The accident between Abdanan and Dehloran, near the Iraqi border, was under investigation, the IRNA news agency says.

“After a bus carrying employees of a gas refinery overturned, 12 people unfortunately lost their lives and 16 were injured,” IRNA says, citing a local official.

Authorities have warned the death toll could rise due to the severity of some of the injuries, the report says.

Iran has a poor road safety record. Traffic accidents claimed nearly 20,000 lives in the 12 months to March, the official Iranian Legal Medicine Organization said in June.