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12 killed in western Iran bus accident, state media says

By AFP Today, 9:21 am
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Twelve people were killed and 16 injured when a bus overturned in western Iran, state media says.

The accident between Abdanan and Dehloran, near the Iraqi border, was under investigation, the IRNA news agency says.

“After a bus carrying employees of a gas refinery overturned, 12 people unfortunately lost their lives and 16 were injured,” IRNA says, citing a local official.

Authorities have warned the death toll could rise due to the severity of some of the injuries, the report says.

Iran has a poor road safety record. Traffic accidents claimed nearly 20,000 lives in the 12 months to March, the official Iranian Legal Medicine Organization said in June.

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