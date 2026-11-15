IDF confirms Hamas’s Rafah Brigade commander killed in overnight strike

The IDF and Shin Bet security agency confirm that the latest commander of Hamas’s Rafah Brigade, Samir Abu Younis, was killed in a strike in the southern Gaza Strip overnight.

Hamas earlier this morning announced the death of Abu Younis.

The military says that Abu Younis served as Rafah Brigade commander for “only approximately two months, following the elimination of the brigade’s previous commander, Nael Abu Obeid, on September 15.”

“Previously, he held a series of positions in the brigade, including deputy commander of the Rafah Brigade and commander of the Tel Sultan Battalion,” the army says, calling Abu Younis a “key figure among senior Hamas members.”

The IDF says Abu Younis directed his brigade’s terrorists — who operate from the nearby Khan Younis, as Rafah is under IDF control — to carry out attacks on Israeli civilians and troops.

“Additionally, he worked to restore the force buildup of the brigade and the Hamas terror organization,” the army says.

The IDF says it took steps to minimize harm to civilians in the strike, “including the use of precision munitions and aerial surveillance.”

Footage published by the IDF shows Abu Younis being targeted while walking down a street.

צה"ל ושב"כ חיסלו את מפקד חטיבת רפיח של ארגון הטרור חמאס צה"ל ושב"כ תקפו במהלך הלילה בדרום רצועת עזה וחיסלו מהאוויר את המחבל סמיר מחמוד חסן אבו יונס, מפקד חטיבת רפיח בזרוע הצבאית של ארגון הטרור חמאס. סמיר אבו יונס שימש כמפקד חטיבת רפיח במשך כחודשיים בלבד, לאחר חיסולו של מפקד… pic.twitter.com/BnGij9ht6E — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 15, 2026