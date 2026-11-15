Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 15, 2026
Iran’s IRGC says it attacked US radar system at a base in Bahrain
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says its forces carried out a drone attack on a US radar system at a base in Bahrain, according to a statement carried by the Iranian state broadcaster.
“The US air defense radar system at the Al-Riffa helicopter base in Bahrain was targeted by six drones belonging to the IRGC Aerospace Force,” the IRGC says in a statement posted by the state broadcaster on Telegram.
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