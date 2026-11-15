US intelligence believes Iran could still have up to 2,500 missiles – report

US intelligence believes that Iran has some 1,500-2,500 missiles, officials tell The Wall Street Journal.

The officials tell the outlet that it is a “low confidence assessment” given the difficulties in tracking Tehran’s munitions, but that it was clear that the regime still possessed a large number of missiles.

The Journal reports that the apparent size of Iran’s arsenal has impacted the decision-making process within US President Donald Trump’s administration as to whether the Islamic Republic should be attacked.

The report says Israeli officials believe Tehran has over 1,500 ballistic missiles.

While Iran’s missile stockpiles and means of production have been hit during fighting with Israel and the US, an Israeli official says that Tehran is getting ready for further conflict.

“They are rebuilding, rearming,” the official tell the Journal.

Last week, Iran unveiled a new underground “missile city.” At the time, an unnamed Western official spoke to Bloomberg, and cited intelligence reports that found that though Iran’s conventional military was mostly destroyed by the joint US-Israel air campaign, it likely has at least 1,700 ballistic missiles left and is making up to 50 more per month.

US President Donald Trump has reportedly told senior advisers in recent days that he may hold off on attacking Iran if the US faces no new provocations from Tehran or the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who lost his parliamentary majority in the October 27 election, is reportedly still keen for the US and Israel to strike Iran.