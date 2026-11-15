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Bahrain issues first threat alerts since September as Iran says it attacked US base

By Reuters Today, 8:51 am
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Bahrain issues two alerts of potential threats, its first such warnings since September, as Iran said it had attacked a US base in the Gulf country.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had attacked a US military base in Bahrain in retaliation for “hostile US actions,” Iran’s Fars news agency reported.

The Revolutionary Guards said they had launched six drones targeting a US air-defence radar at the Al-Rifaa helicopter base in Bahrain, Iranian state-run Press TV reported. There was no immediate confirmation from US or Bahraini authorities.

Bahrain, home to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, urges citizens and residents to remain calm and proceed to the nearest safe location, the interior ministry says. It does not provide further details on the threats.

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