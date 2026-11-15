Prosecutors set to indict Petah Tikva mayor on bribery charges, subject to hearing

The State Attorney’s Office tells Petah Tikva Mayor Rami Greenberg and nine other suspects that it is considering indicting them on charges of bribery, forgery, tax offenses, and fraud and breach of trust, subject to a hearing, over suspicions that Greenberg received NIS 1 million, including through campaign finance funds, from businessmen and associates during his 2018 election campaign for mayor.

The alleged bribes were given for actions Greenberg carried out or promised to carry out.

The evidence suggests that some of the suspects took steps to conceal bribe payments and presented false information to the state comptroller regarding election campaign financing — including through the use of forged documents, the State Attorney’s Office says.

The individuals facing potential prosecution — subject to a pre-indictment hearing — include businessmen Moshe Sadoun, Netanel Zar, and Amnon Ben Ami, who are suspected of offering bribes to Greenberg.