Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 15, 2026

Police watchdog says it interrogated officer for allegedly shooting, seriously wounding man in Acre

By Noam Lehmann Today, 11:08 am
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The Department of Internal Police Investigations says it interrogated a Border Police officer who allegedly shot and seriously wounded a man in Acre last night.

The officer was interrogated overnight on suspicion of aggravated injury, and was later released to five days’ house arrest and ordered to stay away from police facilities for two weeks, the police watchdog says.

Police said last night that an off-duty Border Police officer shot a man who was driving on Acre’s Route 85 in a manner that endangered pedestrians and the officer himself.

The driver fled the scene and was later hospitalized in serious condition, according to police.

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