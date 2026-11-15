Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 15, 2026
Bahrain says it intercepted Iranian aerial attacks, accuses Tehran of ‘systematic hostile approach’
Bahrain says it intercepted and destroyed several Iranian aerial attacks, after Tehran said it had struck a US military base in the Gulf kingdom.
The first such interceptions by Bahraini air defenses since September followed two warnings of potential threats urging residents to seek shelter.
The Bahraini military says its air defenses had intercepted several Iranian aerial attacks before they reached their targets, accusing Tehran of continuing its “systematic hostile approach” toward the kingdom.
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