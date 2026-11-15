Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 15, 2026

Footage shows hammer, screwdriver assault on kindergarten TA in south; police open probe

By Noam Lehmann Today, 2:03 pm
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Police say they have launched an investigation into an assault on an assistant teacher at a kindergarten in the southern Bedouin town of Arara this morning.

Footage circulating on social media showed at least two assailants dragging the woman on the floor, pulling her hair, hitting her with a hammer and jabbing at her with a screwdriver as she covers her face.

Officers are searching for the suspects and probing the circumstances of the assault, police say.

“Israel Police view with gravity any show of violence, and particularly against education workers,” police add.

The Arab48 news site cites informed sources as saying the woman was hospitalized but not seriously wounded.

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