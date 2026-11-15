Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 15, 2026

Jordan says it caught suspect who tried to swim into kingdom from Israel via Red Sea

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 3:55 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

The Jordanian military says it detained a suspect who tried to swim into the kingdom’s territory from Israel via the Red Sea yesterday.

In a statement citing a military source, the Jordanian Armed Forces says that on Saturday, the Royal Jordanian Navy spotted an individual “attempting to infiltrate from the Israeli side by swimming toward Jordanian territorial waters.”

The incident took place in the Gulf of Eilat/Aqaba.

Navy forces apprehended the suspect at sea and “transferred him to the relevant authorities,” the Jordanian statement adds.

The IDF in a statement says it received a report of the incident and since then, Israeli security authorities “have been working through the relevant channels to ensure his safe return.”

“The IDF emphasizes that crossing the border into Jordan outside an authorized border crossing is prohibited, poses a danger to Israeli citizens, and constitutes a violation of the law,” the Israeli military adds.

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