Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 15, 2026

American ambassador to the UN Waltz in Beirut for talks on Hezbollah, Israel

By Jacob Magid Today, 4:00 pm
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Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

Mike Waltz, the United States ambassador to the United Nations, speaks to reporters after a vote on ending the US blockade of Cuba at UN headquarters, October 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Mike Waltz, the United States ambassador to the United Nations, speaks to reporters after a vote on ending the US blockade of Cuba at UN headquarters, October 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz has arrived in Beirut, where he will meet with senior Lebanese government officials to discuss US support for the implementation of the Trilateral Framework aimed at disarming Hezbollah and withdrawing the IDF from the country.

He will also meet with UN officials to discuss the conclusion of UNIFIL observer force’s mandate and the transition of security responsibility to the Lebanese government, Waltz’s office says.

On Monday, he will travel to Morocco where he will meet with senior Moroccan government officials to discuss the advancement of the Abraham Accords, his office adds.

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