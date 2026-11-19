Gadi Eisenkot, whose mandate to form a government is due to expire next month, plans to put a coalition to a vote in the Knesset even if it means presenting a minority government, Hebrew media outlets report.

A vote could come as soon as November 28 or 29, Haaretz reports.

Eisenkot, the leading opponent of caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has 48 lawmakers in the bloc supporting him, short of a majority of 61 in the 120-seat Knesset. The Arab-led parties, which have 19 seats, also oppose Netanyahu, but most of Eisenkot’s bloc has ruled out partnering with them.

Eisenkot’s Yashar party is currently negotiating with the ultra-Orthodox parties, which have been longtime Netanyahu allies, and is also holding talks with Netanyahu’s Likud party despite Eisenkot’s vow to unseat him. But if those efforts fail, Eisenkot will move ahead with a minority government, the reports say.

Such a government could be seated if it wins a vote in the Knesset, even without holding an absolute majority of the body. Eisenkot is reportedly counting on the Arab-led Ra’am party to vote in favor of such a government, even without a coalition agreement, while the Arab-led Joint List would abstain.

The only party in Eisenkot’s bloc that may actively vote against such a government would be the hawkish Yisrael Beytenu party, according to Haaretz. That could tank the vote if EIsenkot does not persuade other parties to join his side or abstain.

Ynet reports that Eisenkot is now focused on the talks with the Haredi parties.

Eisenkot’s mandate runs out on December 6, though President Isaac Herzog could extend it through December 19. Eisenkot’s camp reportedly is not taking such an extension for granted.