Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 19, 2026
Lebanese media outlets report Israeli airstrikes
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
Lebanese media report Israeli airstrikes in the eastern Beqaa Valley.
The strikes reportedly hit the al-Sha’ra area.
The IDF has not yet commented.
Earlier this week, the IDF said it struck a weapons shipment destined for Hezbollah in the area.
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