The IDF says it demolished a section of a Hamas tunnel that the terror group was attempting to restore, adjacent to Gaza’s Yellow Line, which divides the territory between Israeli and Hamas control.

Reservists from the Harel Brigade, troops from the 607th Combat Engineering Battalion, and the elite Yahalom Combat Engineering Unit crossed the Yellow Line in central Gaza yesterday as part of a “targeted operation” against the tunnel, which the military says had “posed an immediate and direct threat” to forces.

Palestinian civilians were ordered to stay away from the area amid the raid, which concluded this morning.

The army says the tunnel had crossed into the Israeli side of the Yellow Line and was connected to Hamas “activity hubs” in central Gaza, enabling the terror group’s operatives to launch attacks on Israeli troops.

The IDF says the troops “destroyed a section of the underground infrastructure to remove the threat, after identifying attempts by the Hamas terror group to restore it in violation of the ceasefire agreement.”