UK, Qatar, Jordan lead dozens in demanding Israel allow more winter supplies into Gaza

The United Kingdom, Qatar and Jordan lead a coalition of more than 50 countries and organizations calling on Israel to provide immediate entry of critical items for shelter, fuel, water, sanitation and health to Gaza.

The group says too many people in Gaza “risk exposure to hypothermia, respiratory infections, waterborne diseases and other preventable illnesses” with winter’s arrival.

The statement echoes recent criticism by the Board of Peace and UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher.

Israel has said that allegations that COGAT — the Defense Ministry body overseeing Gaza — is not allowing in enough supplies “divert attention from Hamas’s responsibility.” Israel is reportedly digging in over allowing so-called dual-use items, which it says can be exploited by Hamas.