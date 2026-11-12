Trump says he wouldn’t hesitate to strike Iran if ‘I saw things going the other way’

US President Donald Trump says he would not hesitate to renew strikes on Iran if he deemed it necessary.

In an interview with conservative TV host Hugh Hewitt on the Salem News Channel, Trump asserts that “we’re doing very well with it right now,” claiming that more oil is leaving the area since “before the war started.”

Trump also asserts that the US “totally” controls the Strait of Hormuz, despite ongoing near-daily attacks on ships passing through.

However, he adds, “the answer is, if I saw things going the other way, I would [strike Iran]; it’s possible I would do that right now.”

“NO HESITATION.” @POTUS isn't ruling out further military action against Iran. Speaking with @HughHewitt, Trump said he would do whatever is necessary to stop the regime from threatening American allies and ships. Watch President Trump's exclusive interview with Hugh Hewitt… pic.twitter.com/z2LO5oXV9f — Salem News Channel (@WatchSalemNews) November 12, 2026