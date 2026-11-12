Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 12, 2026

Trump says he’d consider it a defeat if Iran regime still in power by end of his term

By Jacob Magid Today, 12:43 am
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Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

US President Donald Trump says he would consider it a defeat if the regime in Iran remains in power by the end of his term.

Asked about such a possibility during an interview with the Salem News Channel, Trump responds, “Yes, that would be a defeat… Absolutely.”

Asked if he would hesitate to again use military force against Iran, Trump says he would do so without hesitating.

“If I saw things going the other way, I would do that. It’s possible I would do it right now,” he adds.

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