Trump says he’d consider it a defeat if Iran regime still in power by end of his term

US President Donald Trump says he would consider it a defeat if the regime in Iran remains in power by the end of his term.

Asked about such a possibility during an interview with the Salem News Channel, Trump responds, “Yes, that would be a defeat… Absolutely.”

????Q: If the Iran crazies are still in power when you leave office, will that have been a defeat for you? ????#Trump: Yes, that would be a defeat. Absolutely.#Iran | #USA @clashreport https://t.co/eZ7s3fPPct pic.twitter.com/8f8Wi6nbtk — ⚡️???? Sarwar ????⚡️ (@ferozwala) November 12, 2026

Asked if he would hesitate to again use military force against Iran, Trump says he would do so without hesitating.

“If I saw things going the other way, I would do that. It’s possible I would do it right now,” he adds.

Q: Would you hesitate to use military force against Iran? Trump: If I saw things going the other way, I would do that. It's possible I would do it right now. No hesitation. pic.twitter.com/yg25ya29HM — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 12, 2026