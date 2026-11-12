Trump says he’d consider it a defeat if Iran regime still in power by end of his term
Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief
US President Donald Trump says he would consider it a defeat if the regime in Iran remains in power by the end of his term.
Asked about such a possibility during an interview with the Salem News Channel, Trump responds, “Yes, that would be a defeat… Absolutely.”
????Q: If the Iran crazies are still in power when you leave office, will that have been a defeat for you?
????#Trump: Yes, that would be a defeat. Absolutely.#Iran | #USA @clashreport https://t.co/eZ7s3fPPct pic.twitter.com/8f8Wi6nbtk
— ⚡️???? Sarwar ????⚡️ (@ferozwala) November 12, 2026
Asked if he would hesitate to again use military force against Iran, Trump says he would do so without hesitating.
“If I saw things going the other way, I would do that. It’s possible I would do it right now,” he adds.
Q: Would you hesitate to use military force against Iran?
Trump: If I saw things going the other way, I would do that. It's possible I would do it right now. No hesitation. pic.twitter.com/yg25ya29HM
— Clash Report (@clashreport) November 12, 2026
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