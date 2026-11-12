‘It’s a tough group to get’: Trump laments lack of support from Jews after many backed El-Sayed

US President Donald Trump recognizes that most Jewish voters in Michigan ended up backing progressive Democrat Abdul El-Sayed in last week’s Senate race, while lamenting that he has had a hard time securing the minority community’s support.

“If you look at El-Sayed in Michigan, he got more votes than the Republican candidate got by quite a bit from Jewish people,” Trump says in an interview with the Salem News Channel

“It’s not even understandable. It’s a tough group to get,” he adds.

Trump has long vented his frustration with Jews who vote for Democrats, suggesting they are crazy, while touting his support for Israel.

Trump: If you look at El-Sayed in Michigan, he got more votes from Jewish voters than the Republican candidate. It's not even understandable. It's a tough group to get. pic.twitter.com/1JF9uVeaK8 — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 12, 2026