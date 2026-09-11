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Iran says to discuss Hormuz with Gulf states in Oman on Monday

By AFP Today, 6:47 pm
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Iran’s foreign ministry says the country will meet with Gulf states in Oman on Monday to discuss the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which the Islamic Republic has blockaded during the Middle East war.

“This meeting is intended to promote better understanding among the countries of the region and help strengthen shared regional security,” the ministry says in a statement.

“Iraq and other littoral Persian Gulf states” will participate, it adds.

More than six months into the Middle East war, the blockade continues to drive up oil prices, which soared past $100 a barrel this week.

Oman and Iran, which both border the Strait of Hormuz, have been discussing for several weeks how the crucial waterway will be managed in the future.

The strait was free to transit before the war, but Iran now requires vessels to obtain permission and is considering a mechanism to impose service fees.

Ships that do not comply are regularly targeted by Iranian strikes, while the United States periodically bombs the Iranian coastline to challenge the Islamic Republic’s control of the strait.

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