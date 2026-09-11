Dems press admin to ensure Israel not violating Visa Waiver Program by blanketly barring Palestinians

A pair of Democratic lawmakers have penned a letter to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, urging them to ensure Israel’s compliance with the US Visa Waiver Program (VWP) amid mounting reports of American travelers being denied entry into Israel based on their Palestinian heritage.

“An American woman from Austin, Texas, was reportedly traveling with her husband and three children to Tel Aviv to attend a cousin’s wedding when Israeli authorities separated her from her family, questioned her about her Palestinian heritage, confiscated her US passport, and searched her phone,” write Reps. Lloyd Doggett and Don Beyer. “Israeli authorities ultimately denied her entry and issued her a five-year ban from entering Israel.”

“This is one of numerous reported cases involving American travelers of Palestinian heritage who have been denied entry into Israel under circumstances that raise concerns about discriminatory treatment,” the lawmakers write, asking Rubio and Mullin to intervene on the matter.

“These reports raise serious questions about whether Israel is meeting its reciprocal obligations under the VWP and whether Israeli authorities are selectively denying entry to US citizens based on their perceived or actual Palestinian identity,” the House Democrats say.

“We respectfully ask that your departments engage with the Government of Israel regarding these reports and seek an explanation for the denial of entry to these American citizens,” the lawmakers continue.