Top Hamas moneyman killed in Gaza strike, Israel says

Hamas’s top financial official was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip a short while ago, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz announce.

The strike in Khan Younis killed Mohammed Abu Alwan, the head of the terror group’s financial department, they say in a joint statement.

“We continue to pursue Hamas commanders and operatives, strike its sources of funding, and destroy its terror infrastructure. We will not allow Hamas to rebuild its strength, and we will not stop until there is no Hamas in Gaza,” Netanyahu and Katz say.

The IDF has not yet issued a statement on the strike.