Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 10, 2026

Over 10,000 have exited Gaza since October 2025 ceasefire; 6,000 have returned

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 1:22 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Ambulances line up to enter the Egyptian gate of the Rafah crossing into the Gaza Strip, in Rafah, Egypt, Feb. 2, 2026. (AP/Mohamed Arafat)
Ambulances line up to enter the Egyptian gate of the Rafah crossing into the Gaza Strip, in Rafah, Egypt, Feb. 2, 2026. (AP/Mohamed Arafat)

Some 10,500 people have exited the Gaza Strip since the October 2025 ceasefire there, according to Israeli border crossing figures obtained by The Times of Israel.

During the same period, some 6,000 people returned to the Gaza Strip, coming to a negative balance of approximately 4,500 people.

Of those who exited, more than 6,000 left through the Rafah Crossing, while 4,500 exited through the Kerem Shalom Crossing. Those who returned crossed via Rafah.

Those leaving the Gaza Strip fall into two categories: patients and wounded people evacuated by the World Health Organization, and those with ties to a third country — including students who have secured scholarships, Gazans seeking family reunification with relatives living abroad, and others.

According to World Health Organization data, since the October 2025 ceasefire, 3,015 patients and 5,220 companions who accompanied them left the Strip, for a total of 8,235 people.

That puts the number of Gazans who left the Strip for non-medical reasons at approximately 2,300.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.