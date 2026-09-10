Over 10,000 have exited Gaza since October 2025 ceasefire; 6,000 have returned

Some 10,500 people have exited the Gaza Strip since the October 2025 ceasefire there, according to Israeli border crossing figures obtained by The Times of Israel.

During the same period, some 6,000 people returned to the Gaza Strip, coming to a negative balance of approximately 4,500 people.

Of those who exited, more than 6,000 left through the Rafah Crossing, while 4,500 exited through the Kerem Shalom Crossing. Those who returned crossed via Rafah.

Those leaving the Gaza Strip fall into two categories: patients and wounded people evacuated by the World Health Organization, and those with ties to a third country — including students who have secured scholarships, Gazans seeking family reunification with relatives living abroad, and others.

According to World Health Organization data, since the October 2025 ceasefire, 3,015 patients and 5,220 companions who accompanied them left the Strip, for a total of 8,235 people.

That puts the number of Gazans who left the Strip for non-medical reasons at approximately 2,300.