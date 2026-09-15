Reports: US mediating Israel-Saudi contacts over intel on Houthis; IDF said to advise staying out of fighting

The US Central Command has been overseeing contacts between Saudi Arabia and Israel over the Houthi advances in Yemen and the Iran-backed group’s attacks on Saudi Arabia, Israel Hayom reports, citing anonymous diplomatic and security sources.

The goal of the contacts is to share Israeli intelligence that could help Riyadh defend itself, according to the report.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman turned to CENTCOM to enlist the Israeli aid, notes Israel Hayom. According to the sources, the Saudis have also turned to other Gulf states and Egypt.

The Prime Minister’s Office declined to comment, and CENTCOM did not immediately respond.

Meanwhile, Haaretz reports that the Israeli military recommended that Israel’s leaders avoid ordering strikes on the Houthis or other actions that would place Israel at the forefront of the military struggle against the group.

Citing two senior defense sources, Haaretz says military officials told the political echelon that the focus should remain on a “political effort to create an international and regional coalition” against the Houthis.