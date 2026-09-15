Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Reports: 2 killed in Gaza City strike, including child; IDF says it targeted terror operative

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 5:23 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Palestinian media outlets in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip report that two people were killed in an IDF strike in Gaza City’s Sheikh Radwan neighborhood.

According to the reports, one of those killed, Muhammad al-Zinati, was a child; his age is not specified.

The IDF tells The Times of Israel that it targeted a terror operative in the area, with further details to be provided later.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.