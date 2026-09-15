Reports: 2 killed in Gaza City strike, including child; IDF says it targeted terror operative

Palestinian media outlets in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip report that two people were killed in an IDF strike in Gaza City’s Sheikh Radwan neighborhood.

من مكان الاستهداف الأخير في حي الشيخ رضوان بمدينة غزة.#غزة pic.twitter.com/3okumCUw02 — غزة الآن – Gaza Now (@nowgnna) September 15, 2026

According to the reports, one of those killed, Muhammad al-Zinati, was a child; his age is not specified.

The IDF tells The Times of Israel that it targeted a terror operative in the area, with further details to be provided later.

#عاجل | ارتقاء الطفل محمد الزيناتي جراء قصف طائرات الاحتلال للمارة في الشارع الثالث بحي الشيخ رضوان شمالي مدينة غزة، حيث كان في محيط منطقة سكنه. pic.twitter.com/nbsfEJprQh — شبكة فلسطين للحوار (@paldf) September 15, 2026