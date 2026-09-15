Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 15, 2026
Egypt’s Sissi and Saudi crown prince stress need for security of Red Sea navigation
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stressed the need to ensure freedom and security of navigation in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Red Sea during talks today, the Egyptian presidency says.
Sissi also expressed support for Saudi measures to protect its security and stability, and for efforts to reach a comprehensive and sustainable political solution to the Yemen crisis, the presidency says.
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