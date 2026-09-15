Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Egypt’s Sissi and Saudi crown prince stress need for security of Red Sea navigation

By Reuters Today, 5:42 pm
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In this photo provided by the Egyptian Presidential Press Office, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, left, and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, shake hands at the Presidential Palace in Cairo, Egypt, September 15, 2026. (Egyptian Presidential Press Office via AP)
In this photo provided by the Egyptian Presidential Press Office, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, left, and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, shake hands at the Presidential Palace in Cairo, Egypt, September 15, 2026. (Egyptian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stressed the need to ensure freedom and security of navigation in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Red Sea during talks today, the Egyptian presidency says.

Sissi also expressed support for Saudi measures to protect its security and stability, and for efforts to reach a comprehensive and sustainable political solution to the Yemen crisis, the presidency says.

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