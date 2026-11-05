Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 5, 2026
Eight dead in shooting incident in rural western Turkey, says governor
Eight people were shot dead in three villages in western central Turkey today, local officials say, as a major manhunt is underway to find the shooter.
“Unfortunately, eight of our citizens have lost their lives, and one has been seriously injured in armed attacks in our province,” the Afyonkarahisar governor’s office says, with police reportedly hunting for a gunman who fled all three locations in a car.
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