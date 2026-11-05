Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 5, 2026

Report: Shin Bet chief refusing to issue agency assessment of Gaza smuggling after his brother indicted

Today, 7:30 pm
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Shin Bet director David Zini at Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem during Memorial Day on April 21, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
Shin Bet director David Zini at Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem during Memorial Day on April 21, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Shin Bet head David Zini is reportedly ignoring an explicit request from the Justice Ministry to not get involved with any dealings on the issue of smuggling into the Gaza Strip since his brother, Bezalel Zini, was charged in February with that crime.

According to a Haaretz report, David Zini is continuing to block sending any Shin Bet assessments on Gaza smuggling activities to the ministry.

The report says that the State Attorney’s Office has explicitly requested from the Shin Bet its policies and assessment of smuggling activity into Gaza and the security implications of such a crime, but nothing has been provided.

The newspaper cites figures indicating that Zini is the one holding back such submissions to prosecutors.

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