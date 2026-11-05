At least 27 flights across Europe now affected by hoax bomb threats

Hoax bomb threats hit at least 27 affected flights around Europe today from Ireland to Bulgaria, the second wave this week, forcing some to make unplanned landings and prompting fighter jets to escort or intercept others.

While no country has attributed blame for the threats, ⁠they come as many European officials are accusing Russia of masterminding sabotage and “hybrid attacks” — often cheap, easily deniable and not expected to trigger an armed response.

Denmark, Poland and Romania, all affected by today’s disruptions, have previously accused Moscow directly, while Germany blamed Russia for an attack on Leipzig airport in August. Britain has blamed Russia in the past but linked Iran to a suspected plot to attack a US air base. Both Russia and Iran deny any involvement.

Eric Schouten, head of the aviation security group Dyami, says most of the countries affected support Ukraine in its war against Russia’s invasion.

“From a geopolitical view, I’m thinking, you always have to think about the scenario of hybrid warfare, where a country in this way — today we are looking at Russia, right? — is attacking us on multiple fronts, from railways to supermarkets to blood banks, most recently. The energy sector, the internet sector, and the aviation sector are among those,” he says.