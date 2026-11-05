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Houthis claim two Saudi airstrikes in Yemen killed 7 people

By AP Today, 4:43 pm
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The Houthi-run Ministry of Health in Yemen reports, without providing evidence, that seven people were killed and six were injured in two Saudi airstrikes today.

The Saudi Ministry of Information does not immediately comment.

Anees Al-Asbahy, spokesperson of the Houthi-run ministry, says the first raid targeted a farm in Saada, northwestern Yemen. A second airstrike came as paramedics arrived, he says.

Separately, the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis says it intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile over the province of Medina. The military spokesperson for the Iran-backed Houthis, Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, denies the claim and says their operations only target Saudi oil facilities and military bases. The Associated Press couldn’t independently verify these claims.

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