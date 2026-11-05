Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 5, 2026
Iran’s FM discusses ‘latest progress’ in diplomatic efforts with Saudi, Qatari counterparts
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi discusses in separate phone calls with his Saudi and Qatari counterparts the “latest progress” in diplomatic efforts aimed at establishing stability in the region, the Iranian foreign ministry says.
Talks between Riyadh and Tehran have been ongoing amid intensified attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis on the kingdom, while Qatar has been mediating between the US and the Islamic Republic in an effort to end the wider war.
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