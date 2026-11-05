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Iran’s FM discusses ‘latest progress’ in diplomatic efforts with Saudi, Qatari counterparts

By Reuters Today, 3:44 pm
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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, arrives the opening session of the 52nd Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Baghdad, Iraq, October 17, 2026. (AP/Hadi Mizban)
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, arrives the opening session of the 52nd Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Baghdad, Iraq, October 17, 2026. (AP/Hadi Mizban)

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi discusses in separate phone calls with his Saudi and Qatari counterparts the “latest progress” in diplomatic efforts aimed at establishing stability in the region, the Iranian foreign ministry says.

Talks between Riyadh and Tehran have been ongoing amid intensified attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis on the kingdom, while Qatar has been mediating between the US and the Islamic Republic in an effort to end the wider war.

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