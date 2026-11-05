Trump: I have every intention of keeping Hegseth in his job

US President Donald Trump doubles down on his support for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, despite Republicans suffering bruising midterm election losses that Trump himself attributed to fallout from the war against Iran.

“I have every intention to keep him,” Trump tells ABC News.

“I get these calls, you know, about him. I don’t understand why,” Trump continues, while admitting that getting a new secretary through the confirmation process would be easier in the next two months while Republicans still control the Senate.