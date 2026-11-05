Abbas, in talks with Herzog, stops short of explicitly calling Hamas a terror group, citing fears for family’s safety

Ra’am leader Mansour Abbas stops short of explicitly recognizing Hamas as a terrorist organization during consultations with President Isaac Herzog, despite repeatedly condemning terrorism and political violence and calling for Hamas to be disarmed and removed from power.

The exchange comes as Herzog meets with party leaders to receive recommendations for who to task with forming a government. Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot, whom Ra’am has said it will recommend, has made recognition of Hamas as a terrorist organization one of his conditions for parties seeking to join his prospective government.

Asked about whether he sees Hamas as a terrorist organization, Abbas suggests that explicitly defining it as such would undermine his ability to serve as an intermediary and potentially endanger him and his family.

“Leave me this space to be a bridge. To also influence the other side,” he says. “We are a bridge. Don’t turn us into supporters of terrorism and traitors.”

He describes the issue as “a matter of life or death,” adding: “Leave me a space to protect myself and my family as well.”

Abbas stresses that his party has “unequivocally” rejected nationalist and political violence, saying: “We are against any terrorist activity and violence of any kind, against any human being, and we strive for reconciliation and peace between the two peoples.”

He also reiterates his support for a two-state solution and US President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan, including calling for “Hamas and all the military or armed organizations to be disarmed.”

At the same time, the Ra’am leader questions why his party is repeatedly subjected to “loyalty tests,” suggesting a double standard in the demands placed on Arab politicians.

Arab lawmakers have previously raised similar complaints, noting that Jewish politicians face no equivalent demands to recognize Jewish terrorism in the West Bank or elsewhere, despite the fact that, as Abbas notes, no Ra’am lawmaker has been charged or convicted of terrorism-related offenses, while Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben Gvir was convicted in 2007 of incitement to racism and supporting a terrorist organization.