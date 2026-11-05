Herzog meets senior Board of Peace envoy Tony Blair at President’s Residence

President Isaac Herzog is meeting with Board of Peace senior envoy and former UK prime minister Tony Blair at the President’s Residence, The Times of Israel has learned.

The meeting comes in between Herzog’s consultation with party leaders after last week’s general election in Israel.

Blair is in Israel as part of his efforts to advance the 20-point comprehensive plan to end the war in Gaza, and the more recent 15-point roadmap to disarm Hamas.

Top Board of Peace envoy Nickolay Mladenov was in Israel earlier this week.