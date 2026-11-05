Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 5, 2026
Herzog meets senior Board of Peace envoy Tony Blair at President’s Residence
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
President Isaac Herzog is meeting with Board of Peace senior envoy and former UK prime minister Tony Blair at the President’s Residence, The Times of Israel has learned.
The meeting comes in between Herzog’s consultation with party leaders after last week’s general election in Israel.
Blair is in Israel as part of his efforts to advance the 20-point comprehensive plan to end the war in Gaza, and the more recent 15-point roadmap to disarm Hamas.
Top Board of Peace envoy Nickolay Mladenov was in Israel earlier this week.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Abbas, in talks with Herzog, stops short of explicitly calling Hamas a terror group, citing fears for family’s safety
- Ben Gvir boasts terror supporters fear him; Gotliv calls Herzog ‘pet Jew’ after president’s clash with Otzma Yehudit lawmakers
- After settlers enter Jericho area, Palestinian residents flee homes, say they are afraid to return
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here