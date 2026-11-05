Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 5, 2026
Czech police say four planes heading to Prague received bomb threats
Four airplanes heading to Prague have received bomb threats and police are preparing for their landing, Czech police say on X, adding that they assess the credibility of the threats as low.
“Nevertheless, we are not underestimating the threat, which is why all necessary security measures have been activated with minimal impact on passengers and airport operations,” police say, adding that all the aircraft will undergo inspections upon landing.
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